Home Cities Chennai

Changing cricket with  AI-driven analysis

Criclytics analyses data sourced from vendors and uses predictive modelling to anticipate the way a game might turn out

Published: 12th December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Deepak Gullapalli, CEO, Head Digital Works (HDW), came across the opportunity of acquiring the domain of cricket.com, he was left in a pool of thoughts with respect to creating a platform solely dedicated to cricket enthusiasts. He told CE, “We started doing our research on people using hand-held devices to go through cricket content. What we found was a huge gap between what the consumers wanted and what they got in return. From the survey results, the biggest demand was for live updates and the second on the list was data and statistics.”

With HDW having over a decade worth of experience in data science and analytics, Gullapalli established ‘criclytics’, a tool solely dedicated to providing live cricket analysis to cricket fans and enthusiasts as a part of cricket.com. Launched in April 2019 and based in Hyderabad, the platform analyses the data sourced from vendors and uses predictive modelling to anticipate the way a game may turn out.

This not only helps cricket teams analyse their games but is also changing the consumption pattern of viewers. “We also have a death-over simulator which predicts what might happen during the final overs of a match and we deliver it with gamification so the consumer can understand how the data is being used while watching the match, which is an innovation in itself,” said Gullapalli.

Viewers are now interested to know the stats and understand subtle nuances the game will generate, beforehand. Fans now want real-time updates, and now with the existence of sites like cricket.com, they can watch cricket and have access to the scoreboard and statistics sitting anywhere with an internet connection, along with real-time updates and analysis.

When asked about the funding raised and investors involved, the company stated that they have had a few private investors. Soon, they plan to bring in a more advanced version of the platform that has already crossed over one million downloads on app platforms. “We have live scores and real-time predictions for all the international matches. We are looking forward to moving into domestic matches. Gamification within the app is also something we want to focus on,” he shared. 

In a nutshell
n Founded in April 2019
n Based in Hyderabad
n Cricket.com analyses data to predict insights about micro-segments of the game for a better informed viewer
n Provides real-time updates on player performance based on AI-driven predictions

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp