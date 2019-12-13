Subway linking Central station with Metro, MRTS & EMUs thrown open

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new subway that connects Central station with Central metro, MRTS and suburban stations was thrown open a few days ago.With this, traffic police have banned pedestrian crossing at the busy junction of EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) in-front of Central station. The railways also reopened premium parking facility at Central station which was closed two years ago for Metro works.

As part of Metro works, a subway was proposed to link Central with Chennai metro, Park Town station (MRTS), Park station (suburban) and Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital.

Though the Airport - Nehru Park metro train services were extended till Central in May last year, the subway link from Central metro to Central station was delayed. As a result, passengers from Central metro were forced to either cross EVR Periyar road directly or use the subway that connected Central with Park station.

A few months later, Chennai metro developed a pathway connecting Central metro station with Park Town station parallel to Hutton Bridge (Stanley viaduct) towards Pallavan salai. “Given that Central - Park station subway and Central - Central metro subways linked, rail commuters can now access the Metro, Central station and Park stations through subways. In addition, subway exits have been given at bus stops on both sides of EVR Periyar Salai with escalators,” said a senior CMRL official.

The official said another subway link from metro station towards General Hospital is being constructed and planned to be completed in 18 months.The Southern Railway also reopened the premium car parking facility at Central station.

