Home Cities Chennai

Subway linking Central station with Metro, MRTS & EMUs thrown open

A new subway that connects Central station with Central metro, MRTS and suburban stations was thrown open a few days ago.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Commutors using the new sub-way connects from Hutton bridge to Chennai Central on Tuesday | P JAWAHAR

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new subway that connects Central station with Central metro, MRTS and suburban stations was thrown open a few days ago.With this, traffic police have banned pedestrian crossing at the busy junction of EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) in-front of Central station. The railways also reopened premium parking facility at Central station which was closed two years ago for Metro works.
As part of Metro works, a subway was proposed to link Central with Chennai metro, Park Town station (MRTS), Park station (suburban) and Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital.

Though the Airport - Nehru Park metro train services were extended till Central in May last year, the subway link from Central metro to Central station was delayed. As a result, passengers from Central metro were forced to either cross EVR Periyar road directly or use the subway that connected Central with Park station.

A few months later, Chennai metro developed a pathway connecting Central metro station with Park Town station parallel to Hutton Bridge (Stanley viaduct) towards Pallavan salai. “Given that Central - Park station subway and Central - Central metro subways linked, rail commuters can now access the Metro, Central station and Park stations through subways. In addition, subway exits have been given at bus stops on both sides of EVR Periyar Salai with escalators,” said a senior CMRL official.
The official said another subway link from metro station towards General Hospital is being constructed and planned to be completed in 18 months.The Southern Railway also reopened the premium car parking facility at Central station.

Heritage steam loco
The Southern Railway will run a heritage steam loco with one specially designed coach between Egmore and Kodambakkam in both directions on Saturday. According to a release, the century-old steam attached with a coach of 40 seats will leave Egmore at 11 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp