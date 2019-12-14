Home Cities Chennai

First-ever website lets users buy & sell recycled products

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents can now buy and sell reusable and recycled products online as the Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday launched a new website that facilitates waste-trading.The first-of-its-kind website in India, www.madraswasteexchange.com, has a variety of products made from dry and wet waste such as school bags, slippers, vermi-compost, manure, coconut powder and lemon dishwash among other products.

All the products are priced suitably and are available in 210 Resource Recovery Points (RRPs) across the city. If they are sellers, they can drop the products in RRPs in their area. And if they are buyers, they can choose from the available products in the RRP and purchase it. Following this, they can collect the product from the RRP.

Earlier, the civic body used to give compost to local residents in each zone for `10 per kg.  “This exchange platform online may have a wider reach now with more people buying and selling. This will promote the zero-waste policy, which is to reduce waste going to landfill,’’ said a corporation official. This website is part of the Smart City Mission and currently, the civic body only sells dry and wet waste. “Following public response, we will add option for exchanging e-waste,’’ added the official.

DATA POINTS
City generates 5220 MTs of waste daily
2610
MTs wet waste
1080
MTs wet waste recycled
Reusable products available in 210 RRPs across city

