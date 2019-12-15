It’s like a garage sale down in the storm water drains!

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After overnight rain, water in most streets of the city drained on Saturday. However, Veerabadran Street at Nungambakkam alone saw severe water stagnation even after 24 hours.Reason? The water drain was severely clogged and even two-wheeler helmets were seen floating in it. On Saturday evening, even though there was no rain, water almost reached the entrance of many houses. Due to this, residents of about 50 houses in this street faced difficulty in even coming out of the house.

Though South Chennai areas are generally known to have better civic infrastructure, that was not the case with Nungambakkam. This reporter visited the street to find that there were about 10 manholes and storm water drain connections to drain out water. But they were choked with garbage.

‘’From buying milk to going for work, many people mainly use this road to reach Valluvar Kottam High Road. It is tricky to ride a two-wheeler here and chances of slipping is high,’’ said S Radhakrishnan, a local resident. He said the civic body or the Metro Water board could keep sign boards near open drainage and potholes.

‘’This has been the condition since early morning but no work was seen at the spot,’’ he said.

When Express brought this to the notice of corporation officials, they said they would send Assistant Engineers to visit the spot on Saturday evening. The official added that they can send pictures on WhatsApp too. For complaints on flooding or water stagnation, residents can call 044-25384520, 044-25384530, 044-25384540 and WhatsApp at 9445477205.