Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of alleged police brutality targeted at students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in New Delhi, students from various colleges across Chennai took part in peaceful protests condemning this.

Showing solidarity to injured students in New Delhi, who were stuck in a warzone on Sunday, with Delhi police opening lathi-charge, and firing tear gas to disperse them, students from Mohammad Sathak College, IIT Madras, Loyola college and New college among others held sit-in protests at their respective colleges.

Around 60 to 100 students from each college conducted a protest inside the campuses, according to the police sources.

Students of University of Madras protest against CAB, NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Around 50 members from the Student Federation of India (SFI) protested at the Central Railway station on Monday morning and they were detained by the police when they tried to stage a road roko.

'Muslim lives matter', 'We condemn CAB, NRC', 'Stop police brutality', were some of the messages displayed on placards by students.

On Sunday afternoon around 500 people from Northeastern states tried to protest in Marina Beach where dispersed and after the police assured another day at Valluvar Kottam.