Home Cities Chennai

Soaked in tradition

Plum cake  preparation is a family affair that begins months in advance at Sunu George’s home 

Published: 17th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: P Jawahar

By Vaishali Vijaykumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A golden star illuminates the entrance of Sunu George’s home. The bright Christmas tree set up in the drawing-room adds a festive spark to the interior decor. The distinctive scent of rum-infused dry fruits to be soaked in plum cake wafts through the air. Christmas is early at this homemaker’s house. 
The family gathers under one roof to celebrate the festival with a delectable, home-cooked spread. Preparations for the ubiquitous plum cake begins months in advance. It’s a family affair at Sunu George’s hometown in Kottayam. 

“My mother usually keeps the soaked dry fruits ready. She used to keep us engaged with stories from folklore and carols as we siblings sat in a circle to mix the dry fruits. The four of us would sit for hours together to complete the process,” reminisced Sunu George, a Syrian Christian.

Around 10 kg of cake is prepared for family and friends. It’s distributed to neighbours on Christmas eve. “My father, the head of the family, would cut the cake on the day of Christmas. We devour it after attending the Christmas mass at the church. After almost 25 years, my brother will be in the country for this Christmas. We’re having a cake-mixing ceremony at my elder sister’s place in Chennai to celebrate the occasion,” said Sunu who has already begun with her baking for clients. Soft, brown slices of plum cakes are nearly packed in hampers and kept aside.

The home chef baked her first plum cake when she was 18. She takes us through the laborious making process of this sinfully rich and traditional staple. “The soaking of dry fruits is an ongoing process. The fruits soaked in alcohol is stored in an airtight glass or terracotta jar for years to retain the juicy content, develop a strong aroma and taste.

Freshly ground winter spices from the harvest are added to bring warmth to the body. There might be slight variations in the method of preparation and ingredients across households. The love for plum cake is something all communities share. You will find this staple on all auspicious occasions. Wine and plum cake makes for a divine combination,” said the home chef.For details, call: 9677148230

Plum cake (half kg)

For soaking
(100 g of all)
Raisin, Prunes, Black currants, Glazed cherries, Orange peel, Nut variants 
(if needed), Rum
Ingredients for the cake
Maida: 500 g, Egg: 9, Dried and soaked fruits: 500 g, Unsalted butter: 500 g, Sugar: 2 cups, Orange juice: 2 tsp, Baking powder: 2 tsp, Vanilla essence: 4 tsp, Little of garam masala and more of nutmeg: 2 tsp, Dry ginger: 1/2 tsp, Mixed fruit jam: 2 tsp, Caramalised sugar: one and a half cup, Cashew: 50 g, Dates: 100 g, Orange rind: 2 tsp, A pinch of salt

Method
Keep the cake tin ready with butter paper. Mix maida, baking soda, salt, and garam masala. Keep everything in room temperature. Add butter slowly.
Add powdered sugar and mix together for two minutes in high speed. Add eggs one after the other and beat them
Add vanilla essence, orange juice, orange rinds, caramalised sugar, and beat.

The dough is ready. Preheat the oven for ten minutes.Pour the batter and adjust the temperature to 180 degree.
Let it bake for 40 minutes. Turn it off and bake it for another 10 minutes in a low temperature.
Take it out once the crust becomes firm Brush it with rum after cooling.

Sweet notes

Sprinkle maida in the rum-infused dry fruits to prevent them from settling down at the bottom of the cake while baking.

Dry fruits must be added proportionately to ensure the texture is fine. Too much quantity can result in crumbling while slicing. 

The more the dry fruits are soaked in rum the better. Avoid plastic for storing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp