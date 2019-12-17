Soaked in tradition

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: A golden star illuminates the entrance of Sunu George’s home. The bright Christmas tree set up in the drawing-room adds a festive spark to the interior decor. The distinctive scent of rum-infused dry fruits to be soaked in plum cake wafts through the air. Christmas is early at this homemaker’s house.

The family gathers under one roof to celebrate the festival with a delectable, home-cooked spread. Preparations for the ubiquitous plum cake begins months in advance. It’s a family affair at Sunu George’s hometown in Kottayam.

“My mother usually keeps the soaked dry fruits ready. She used to keep us engaged with stories from folklore and carols as we siblings sat in a circle to mix the dry fruits. The four of us would sit for hours together to complete the process,” reminisced Sunu George, a Syrian Christian.

Around 10 kg of cake is prepared for family and friends. It’s distributed to neighbours on Christmas eve. “My father, the head of the family, would cut the cake on the day of Christmas. We devour it after attending the Christmas mass at the church. After almost 25 years, my brother will be in the country for this Christmas. We’re having a cake-mixing ceremony at my elder sister’s place in Chennai to celebrate the occasion,” said Sunu who has already begun with her baking for clients. Soft, brown slices of plum cakes are nearly packed in hampers and kept aside.

The home chef baked her first plum cake when she was 18. She takes us through the laborious making process of this sinfully rich and traditional staple. “The soaking of dry fruits is an ongoing process. The fruits soaked in alcohol is stored in an airtight glass or terracotta jar for years to retain the juicy content, develop a strong aroma and taste.

Freshly ground winter spices from the harvest are added to bring warmth to the body. There might be slight variations in the method of preparation and ingredients across households. The love for plum cake is something all communities share. You will find this staple on all auspicious occasions. Wine and plum cake makes for a divine combination,” said the home chef.For details, call: 9677148230

Plum cake (half kg)

For soaking

(100 g of all)

Raisin, Prunes, Black currants, Glazed cherries, Orange peel, Nut variants

(if needed), Rum

Ingredients for the cake

Maida: 500 g, Egg: 9, Dried and soaked fruits: 500 g, Unsalted butter: 500 g, Sugar: 2 cups, Orange juice: 2 tsp, Baking powder: 2 tsp, Vanilla essence: 4 tsp, Little of garam masala and more of nutmeg: 2 tsp, Dry ginger: 1/2 tsp, Mixed fruit jam: 2 tsp, Caramalised sugar: one and a half cup, Cashew: 50 g, Dates: 100 g, Orange rind: 2 tsp, A pinch of salt

Method

Keep the cake tin ready with butter paper. Mix maida, baking soda, salt, and garam masala. Keep everything in room temperature. Add butter slowly.

Add powdered sugar and mix together for two minutes in high speed. Add eggs one after the other and beat them

Add vanilla essence, orange juice, orange rinds, caramalised sugar, and beat.

The dough is ready. Preheat the oven for ten minutes.Pour the batter and adjust the temperature to 180 degree.

Let it bake for 40 minutes. Turn it off and bake it for another 10 minutes in a low temperature.

Take it out once the crust becomes firm Brush it with rum after cooling.

Sweet notes

Sprinkle maida in the rum-infused dry fruits to prevent them from settling down at the bottom of the cake while baking.

Dry fruits must be added proportionately to ensure the texture is fine. Too much quantity can result in crumbling while slicing.

The more the dry fruits are soaked in rum the better. Avoid plastic for storing.