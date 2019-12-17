Home Cities Chennai

Stalin hits out at BJP over Citizenship Act, calls it 'hasty and autocratic'

A large number of DMK leaders and cadres protested here, Tiruvallur, Trichy and other places.

Published: 17th December 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday hit out at the Citizenship Amendment Act as "hasty and autocratic" and alleged the BJP-led Centre's objective was not India's progress but trampling the rights of Muslims.

Stalin, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, addressing a protest here against the CAA asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his electoral promises like doubling farmers income and two crore jobs per year adding he has not delivered on such assurances.

The government led by him was, however, only implementing things that were detrimental to the country, he alleged and listed out abrogation of Article 370, which "stifled democracy in Kashmir," and bringing a law against triple talaq (Muslim Women [Protection of Rights on Marriage] Act).

Following such initiatives, the Centre has now passed the CAA in both Houses of Parliament and such aspects showed that making India grow was not the objective of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, he claimed.

The BJP-led Centre's "objective is trampling the (rights of) Muslims, and persecuting them," he said.

Slamming the CAA as "hasty, autocratic, and done without due diligence," he demanded to know why the Muslims and Tamil refugees of Srilanka were kept out of the ambit of the Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Citizenship Act protests Citizenship act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp