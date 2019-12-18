Mylapore’s Chitra Kulam gets desilted for the first time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time ever since its establishment around 4,000 years ago, Chitra Kulam is being desilted. With the help of donations, the temple’s trust is carrying out the desilting works at Rs 10 lakh, which will be completed in a month. After Kapaleeshwarar temple tank, Chitra Kulam is one of the main factors for groundwater table recharge.

Since 2016, the tank at Adi Kesava Perumal Temple in Mylapore, has been dry due to lack of rains. Even when all neighboruing ponds and lakes filled up during recent rains, Chitra Kulam remained barren. This was mainly because all of its seven water canals were choked with garbage and other materials.

Due to lack of funds, the temple trust was unable to take up complete renovation works and the pond was in a neglected state. “Though we did not have sufficient funds, we made sure the tank was cleaned thoroughly once in three months with the help of school students. Shops around the tank constantly threw garbage into it causing its canals to clog,” said Sridhar NC, temple trust’s chairman.

Locals said from 2005 to 2016 the tank was brimming with water, and float festivals were regularly held. Temple authorities said that only canals that come under their purview can be cleaned by them, the rest needs to be cleaned by Corporation officials. Also, soil will be removed for 1.5 feet and over this, a layer of clayey soil will be laid for better percolation of rainwater.

“Now that the trust has stepped up to desilt the tank, Corporation officials too should do their part. Encroachments around the temple should be removed, stormwater drains should be cleaned and the road should be milled so that rainwater reaches the tank through canals,” said Balaji CR, a long-time resident of Mylapore.

