Home Cities Chennai

Mylapore’s Chitra Kulam gets desilted for the first time

For the first time ever since its establishment around 4,000 years ago, Chitra Kulam is being desilted.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Desilting is expected to be completed in a month  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time ever since its establishment around 4,000 years ago, Chitra Kulam is being desilted. With the help of donations, the temple’s trust is carrying out the desilting works at Rs 10 lakh, which will be completed in a month. After Kapaleeshwarar temple tank, Chitra Kulam is one of the main factors for groundwater table recharge.

Since 2016, the tank at Adi Kesava Perumal Temple in Mylapore, has been dry due to lack of rains. Even when all neighboruing ponds and lakes filled up during recent rains, Chitra Kulam remained barren. This was mainly because all of its seven water canals were choked with garbage and other materials. 

Due to lack of funds, the temple trust was unable to take up complete renovation works and the pond was in a neglected state. “Though we did not have sufficient funds, we made sure the tank was cleaned thoroughly once in three months with the help of school students. Shops around the tank constantly threw garbage into it causing its canals to clog,” said Sridhar NC, temple trust’s chairman.  

Locals said from 2005 to 2016 the tank was brimming with water, and float festivals were regularly held. Temple authorities said that only canals that come under their purview can be cleaned by them, the rest needs to be cleaned by Corporation officials. Also, soil will be removed for 1.5 feet and over this, a layer of clayey soil will be laid for better percolation of rainwater.

“Now that the trust has stepped up to desilt the tank, Corporation officials too should do their part. Encroachments around the temple should be removed, stormwater drains should be cleaned and the road should be milled so that rainwater reaches the tank through canals,” said Balaji CR, a long-time resident of Mylapore.

Temple festivals
Locals said from 2005 to 2016 the tank was brimming with water, and float festivals were regularly held 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp