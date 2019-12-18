Panel sans academicians to bifurcate Anna University  

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nealy four decades after Anna University was set up, it is at the cusp of breaking into two, in order to earn the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status. While one part will earn the IoE status, the other will continue to provide affiliations to colleges across the State. The government has decided to constitute a high-level committee comprising State ministers to study its bifurcation into Anna Institute of Eminence and Anna University.

Ironically, the committee to overlook the higher education institution’s division does not have even one academician. An IoE will not be able to offer affiliations to other colleges, therefore the government has decided to split the varsity.

Following a Cabinet meeting on November 19, the government directed the committee to study the bifurcation, amend the Anna University Act 1978 and bring out a new Act.The committee comprises five ministers, including School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Minister for Electricity P Thangamani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Minister for Law C Ve Shanmugam and Higher Education Minsiter KP Anbalagan.

MK Surappa, university Vice-Chancellor, said, “It is the prerogative of the government to set-up a panel. But, in the past, lack of proper planning during merger of campuses in Chennai and setting up of campuses across the State created deficiency in infrastructure at constituent colleges.”

AU to get bifurcated

The order said the committee could also include the Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance (Expenditure) Department; Secretary to the Government, Law Department; and Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Speaking to Express, MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, said, “It is the prerogative of the government to set-up a committee. However, in the past, lack of proper planning during merger of the four campuses in Chennai and setting up of the 14 campuses across the State created deficiency in nfrastructure at the constituent colleges.” Bifurcation should be carried out very carefully using recommendations from academicians privy.