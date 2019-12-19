Home Cities Chennai

Chennai eye hospital gets Rs 215 crore funding boost from UK

The group had already received Rs 270 crore from Temasek, a Singapore-based investment company, for future expansion plans.

Published: 19th December 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

CEO of Dr Agarwal’a Eye Hospital Group Dr Adil Agarwal (left) and Chairman Dr Amar Agarwal during a press meet in Chennai on Wednesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A UK-based finance institution has sanctioned Rs 215 crore to Dr Agarwal’s group of eye hospitals recently. With the funds, the hospital management plans to build 60 more hospitals in Africa, India and South Asia by 2023.

The group had already received Rs 270 crore from Temasek, a Singapore-based investment company, for future expansion plans. Last week, two new hospitals were opened in Coimbatore and Mumbai. The hospital will also focus on introducing new treatment options for those with retina damage caused due to diabetics.

Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the group, said that reduced vision in diabetic patients and blindness due to cataract were the two major eye problems for which the hospital is introducing new treatment methods. “The pinhole pupil correction method will be available at all our new hospitals to treat patients with Keratoconus,” he said.

