Packed with green goodness

Eco-friendly has always been the route entrepreneur Kavithaa Narasimhan opted for.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:33 AM

Ural has 29 products including turmeric powder and chilli powder

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eco-friendly has always been the route entrepreneur Kavithaa Narasimhan opted for. Earlier this year, she launched Ekagrata — an eco-friendly store. Three weeks ago, she introduced her pet project under the brand name Ural where she sells homemade spices and packs them in reusable containers.

“I’ve been handling a project at a free education centre run by the Rotary Club of Madras (Ambattur) in Ayappakkam for the past three years. The waste disposal management in the area is pathetic. I decided to create awareness about waste management in a diplomatic way and started Ural. We do zero-waste packaging and promote zero-adulterated products,” said Kavithaa, who has employed four women in that area.

She felt the need to reach out to people from the lower-income strata of society and encourage them to use upcycled products and turn eco-friendly. “It took me six months to convince these women to work for me. I make the products at our office in Mylapore. These women pick it up and deliver it in Ayappakkam around their houses. We’re taking it slow and the support has been quite encouraging,” she said.

Ural has 29 products. The list includes turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, black pepper powder and rasam powder. They also sell skincare products like herbal kajal, hair oil, lip balm, soaps, tooth powder, shampoo cubes and bath powders. The products are packed in tins, glass bottles, butter papers, paper wrap and stainless steel containers.

“I dry the raw materials and grind them traditionally in mills. The recipes and combinations of ingredients I use are all inspired by S Meenakshi Ammal’s book, Samaithu Paar. Existing customers have been buying these products as they are health conscious. We’re encouraging people in Ayappakkam to buy in bulk so that they don’t have to invest every time in powders packed in plastic sheets. This will reduce landfills and dumping of garbage in residential areas. Orders are taken bi-weekly,” said Kavithaa. Quantity can be customised.

Priced from Rs 40. For details, visit Instagram page: Ekagrata @ Madras 4 Enterprise

