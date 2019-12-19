Tourism development work at Chennai's Elliots beach, a damp squib

KV Navya By

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation recently 'upgraded' Besant Nagar beach with wide concrete tracks, first aid and drinking water kiosks and e-toilets among other facilities, under government of India’s Swadesh Darshan scheme for tourist destinations. However, they are all lying in a state of neglect now.

The first aid kiosk is infested by rats and the roof is leaking, taps at the water stations are broken and the washrooms are always locked and the area around its' entrance is frequented by anti-social elements. The tourism department allocated funds to the tune of Rs 11 crore for the Swadesh Darshan project in Chennai.

"I suffered a minor electric shock during the recent rains as the roof was leaking and water entered the power socket. When I complained, the officials asked me to use a scale to operate the switches, instead of repairing the roof. Also, the stretcher is rusted due to the seeping roof and the place is infested with rats," said the woman in-charge of the first-aid kiosk.

Apart from this, lights and air-conditioner are not functional inside the kiosk.

As a part of the project, the civic body also constructed two water stations with five taps each. While one kiosk is in a good condition, the taps in the others are broken. "Miscreants break the taps during the night. They also get huge cans to fill the water during afternoon when there are no visitors, emptying the tank. For the last three months, only for about 15 days, there was enough water," said T Rajesh, a resident of Besant Nagar.

Also, the civic body installed four e-toilets opposite the Governor's bunglow and never opened them. The handles of the washroom have already been broken by anti social elements who frequent the place at nights, said visitors.

Other amenities that are part of the project, like concrete tracks and play equipment remain broken due to negligence.

It may be recalled that the civic body constructed these amenities despite much opposition from the residents of the area. "The fragile sandy coastal eco-system has already been partly destroyed by implementing the project. What is worse it that the civic body did not care to maintain the amenities at least. Like we anticipated, the situation has just gone from bad to worse," said Ramakrishnan, another resident of Besant Nagar.

When contacted, an official said they will take up restoration works soon and did not wish to comment on the maintenance of these amenities.