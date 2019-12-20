Citizenship Act stir: Gandhigiri rules protests in Chennai

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hindi ‘imposition’ in Tamil Nadu has always been met with widespread protests, especially by student activists. But the sloganeering at Valluvar Kottam -- the venue for protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act -- was sprinkled with a generous dose Hindi.

“It is so that the Prime Minister and Central government get our message right,” said one protesting student amid chants for ‘Azadi’. While the protests in Chennai were isolated to individual campuses till there were curtailed and dissolved on Wednesday, substantial support came from various members of the public, who gathered at the Valluvar Kottam in the heart of the city on Thursday along with the students.

“There were people from around 100 different organisation in addition to the public and politicians who participated in the protest,” said Chandra Mohan, one of the organisers of the demonstration. He claimed the total footfall reached at least 4,000 between 3 pm and 7 pm. As the police had denied permission for a protest, only a couple of hundred protesters had gathered at 3 pm.

However, after learning that people were gathering despite the constraint, the crowd swelled around 5 pm, when at least 2,000 people gathered. While many people were hesitant to join the protest without obtaining police’s permission, H Raja, BJP State leader, had posted a tweet inviting the public for a solidarity gathering insupport of CAA at the same venue on Friday.

This infuriated those opposing the Act, as they were denied permission both on Wednesday and Thursday. “Does this mean members of the BJP are the only ones who will be given permission to express their opinion in public? Therefore, we will hold the protest and hundreds of people will come together,” said Chandra Mohan.

The police, however, said no oral confirmation was given. “They were denied permission on Wednesday. They will be given permission another day,” police officials told Express. On Wednesday, four persons who were protesting at the Central Polytechnic, Taramani were arrested. While three of them were released later in the day, an FIR has been booked against one of the protesters.

Mourning the Constitution

While speakers from various organisations held tightly on to the mic on the stage at the front, almost a hundred of city’s youngsters raged with Parai and sloganeering at the back. At one point the students sat in a circle with placards carrying constitutional values such as democracy, secularism and freedom of expression and staged an ‘Oppari” (The act of mourning the death of the central figure) by crying and wailing around the placards.

Young transwomen, people from LGBTQIA rights groups, student union members, members of Student Federation of India and other city college students were a part of this group. Students from the five hostels of University of Madras have been forced to clear out the premises upon insistence from the management. While students from North-Eastern parts of India alone have been allowed to stay for two days without food, resident scholars from other States have either left for home or are staying at their friends’ and relatives’ places in and around the city. Students are enraged and said that the management was being insensitive to students.

Airlines offer waiver of cancellation fee

CHENNAI: Airlines are offering rescheduling or cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to or from Delhi following protests against CAA. Air India spokesperson said, “Eight flights were delayed on Thursday. Reissue, no show and cancellation charges will be waived. GoAir said it is offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver to passengers travelling to or from Delhi for Thursday and Friday (fare difference, if any, will be applicable). IndiGo Airlines also said affected customers can be rebooked at no additional cost.

I was at a book launch earlier today and heard that there was a protest against CAA. One that was similar to Marina protests for Jallikattu. So I found myself an opportunity to voice my support

Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK

EPS meets Amit Shah in Delhi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday called on Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The meeting lasted for around 40 minutes. He gave a memorandum to Shah regarding TN’s demands. The meeting assumes significance as it took place at a time when protests are taking place in the State against CAA.

CPI cadre gather near Collectorate

CHENNAI: Around 100 CPI cadre staged a demonstration to condemn police attack on students across the country, who have been protesting over the CAA and urged to repeal the Act. They gathered near the Chennai Collectorate under the leadership of Veerapandian, deputy secretary. He said, “The CAA is against the constitution. AIADMK and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami committed a historical blunder by extending support to it.”

Violence not a means to find solution: Rajini

Chennai: Breaking his silence on the Citizenship Amendment Act actor Rajinikanth on Thursday expressed concern over the violent incidents in many parts of the country. “Violence and riots should not become a means to find a solution to any problem. I appeal to all citizens of India to stand united and vigilant keeping in mind the security of the country and also the interest of the country. The ongoing violent incidents are painful to me,” the actor said in a tweet in Tamil.

Stir will have no impact on civic poll: CM



Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged the Opposition with instigating agitation against the CAA and said the agitation would not have an impact on the elections to local bodies. The CM said this while talking to reporters in Delhi after attending the second meeting of the organising committee on celebrations for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The CM said, “The agitation won’t have any impact on the elections since the CAA does not affect those living in the country in any way. The opposition is instigating agitations.

DMK invites all parties for Dec 23 rally



Chennai: DMK has sent letters to all political parties, associations and trade unions requesting them to take part in the proposed rally on December 23, organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance in Chennai to protest against CAA and to urge Centre to repeal the law. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and organising secretary of DMK RS Bharathi visited the MNM office and formally invited Kamal Haasan for the rally.

The DMK has condemned the detention of noted historian Ramchandra Guha in Bengaluru and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav near Red Fort in Delhi. MK Stalin tweeted: ”I condemn the high-handedness of government authorities and police who arrested Guha and Yogendra Yadav. The suspension of Internet in parts of Delhi goes against free speech. When the space for dissent shrinks, dictatorship replaces democracy.”

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have categorically clarified this. How can we stop those who have decided to agitate.” When reporters pointed out that in many States, Section 144 was imposed against agitations and wanted to know whether TN government too would impose such restrictions, he said, “In a democracy, people have liberty to express their views.

As such, in TN those who oppose this amendment organised agitations and after expressing their views, they dispersed. There were no issues.”