Home Cities Chennai

Gas delivery now made easy, e-rickshaw’s to replace tricycles

Soon, consumers may get their domestic cylinders faster and distribution may become less laborious for delivery men.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

The manufacturing cost of the e-rickshaw is Rs 1.45 to Rs 1.6 lakh | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, consumers may get their domestic cylinders faster and distribution may become less laborious for delivery men. A gas agency of Indian Oil Corporation at Korattur introduced an electric rickshaw for delivering gas cylinders last week. The initiative came in the backdrop of the direction from Petroleum ministry which decided to replace tricycles with environment-friendly e-rickshaws.

“Now, delivery men can drive the battery-operated e-vehicle straight from the agency to houses,” said PG Krishnamoorthy, Director of Ammani Associates and Services India Private Limited, an electric vehicle manufacturer in Chennai and the gas agency owner.The company is planning to manufacture more based on demand.

The e-rickshaw is pulled by 1,000 watt motors and will cover 70 to 90 km distance after it is charged for seven to eight hours. “The vehicle capacity is 400 to 450 kg. Fifteen domestic cylinders can be transported at one go,” he said adding that the vehicle has been designed to pass through narrow roads less than 15 feet width. The manufacturing cost is `1.45 to `1.6 lakh and the vehicle weighs about 200 kg.Besides reducing physical labour, the vehicle also reduces transportation time. “So far each worker delivers about 25 to 30 cylinders a day. Now, the per day delivery target can be increased thereby reducing delivery time,” said an HP gas dealer at Ambattur.

There are about 200 gas agencies in Chennai and each get 300 to 400 cylinders from petroleum companies at regular intervals, which ranges from two to seven days depending on consumer base. According to official data as of May, the State has 2.14 crore domestic gas connections, of which 1.17 crore consumers are supplied Indane. Sources in gas companies say there is no deadline to replace tricycles. However, they have been asked to introduce electric vehicles at the earliest.

Transport officials said they are yet to get any clear directions from State and Central 
governments on registration of e-rickshaws.Presently, e-rickshaws which are being operated in New Delhi are registered under transport and commercial vehicles. “We were told electric vehicles weighing less than 650 kg can be operated without any registration and driving licence.” 

Specifications
1000 watt motor
Recharge time: 7 to 8 hours
Vehicle weight: 200 kg
Carrying capacity: 400 to 450 kg
Maximum 15 domestic cylinders at a time
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp