A grand souq for your lifestyle needs

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fabrics from Assam, Kashmir Valley and Tamil Nadu; semi-precious beads, home decor products, puppet shows and Pattachithra artworks. The second edition of the Souq market by the Grand Flea Market will feature this and more till December 29, leaving the visitors spoilt for choices. The 10-day art and crafts mela, the brainchild of Aftab Majeed, managing director of Grand Flea Market, was inaugurated on Friday.

The market features weavers and artisans from across the country and houses around 95-odd stalls. Girish Ramiah, the marketing head of Grand Flea Market says, “So far, 95 stalls have been booked for this edition of the mart. Artists who are interested in showcasing their work can get in touch with us. We are also working on other city editions of the market.”He says the intention is to bring authentic and quality products from across the country, without middlemen, to the visitors — under a single roof.

With Christmas, New Year and Pongal around the corner, the organisers say that the products available at the market will help customers spruce up their home space and wardrobe.

Artists from Raghurajpur in Odisha, known for their Pattachithra art and artistes who will perform Egyptian-style dance will also be part of the event.Sanatan Nayak, a Pattachitra artist from Raghurajpur, talking to CE on the sidelines of the inaugural event said that he’s exhibiting artworks worth `5 lakh at the market. “I am expecting the footfall to increase in the next couple of days,” he shared.

Another interesting stall that caught our attention is one that sells handloom Odisha cottons. Traditional short-long kurtas with a contemporary twist adorned with hand paintings and regular cotton fabrics were neatly mounted in the stall.

Suraj Das, the owner said that he had put up a stall at a similar event. “The reception was quite good and that encouraged me to set shop again. I am looking forward to making good sales here too. I am confident that the visitors will pick fabrics from my shop,” he said.

Idols of gods and goddesses, ceramic ware, wall hangings with motifs, crockery, Madhubani paintings, Kannur cottons, Kalamkari kurtis, music instruments and Rajasthani pickles will also be available.

A plethora of beverage and food stalls and a myriad of delectable goodies will also be available for the customers to munch as they shop.

The Grand Flea Market - The Souq Market will take place till December 29 at Kalakshethra Foundation’s Exhibition Ground, Thiruvanmiyur.