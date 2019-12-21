Home Cities Chennai

A grand souq for your lifestyle needs

Fabrics from Assam, Kashmir Valley and Tamil Nadu; semi-precious beads, home decor products, puppet shows and Pattachithra artworks.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the flea market in Kalakshetra (Photo | Debadatta Mallikc, EPS)

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fabrics from Assam, Kashmir Valley and Tamil Nadu; semi-precious beads, home decor products, puppet shows and Pattachithra artworks. The second edition of the Souq market by the Grand Flea Market will feature this and more till December 29, leaving the visitors spoilt for choices. The 10-day art and crafts mela, the brainchild of Aftab Majeed, managing director of Grand Flea Market, was inaugurated on Friday.

The market features weavers and artisans from across the country and houses around 95-odd stalls. Girish Ramiah, the marketing head of Grand Flea Market says, “So far, 95 stalls have been booked for this edition of the mart. Artists who are interested in showcasing their work can get in touch with us. We are also working on other city editions of the market.”He says the intention is to bring authentic and quality products from across the country, without middlemen, to the visitors — under a single roof.
With Christmas, New Year and Pongal around the corner, the organisers say that the products available at the market will help customers spruce up their home space and wardrobe.

Artists from Raghurajpur in Odisha, known for their Pattachithra art and artistes who will perform Egyptian-style dance will also be part of the event.Sanatan Nayak, a Pattachitra artist from Raghurajpur, talking to CE on the sidelines of the inaugural event said that he’s exhibiting artworks worth `5 lakh at the market. “I am expecting the footfall to increase in the next couple of days,” he shared.

Another interesting stall that caught our attention is one that sells handloom Odisha cottons. Traditional short-long kurtas with a contemporary twist adorned with hand paintings and regular cotton fabrics were neatly mounted in the stall.

Suraj Das, the owner said that he had put up a stall at a similar event. “The reception was quite good and that encouraged me to set shop again. I am looking forward to making good sales here too. I am confident that the visitors will pick fabrics from my shop,” he said.

Idols of gods and goddesses, ceramic ware, wall hangings with motifs, crockery, Madhubani paintings, Kannur cottons, Kalamkari kurtis, music instruments and Rajasthani pickles will also be available.
A plethora of beverage and food stalls and a myriad of delectable goodies will also be available for the customers to munch as they shop.  

The Grand Flea Market - The Souq Market will take place till December 29 at Kalakshethra Foundation’s Exhibition Ground, Thiruvanmiyur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grand Flea Market Kalakshetra
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp