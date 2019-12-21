Home Cities Chennai

Chennai unwinds

Bands such as The Unofficials, Joint by the Sea, Sarah Black and Othasevuru performed.

Published: 21st December 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

The concert was held at Koyambedu Metro station  Debadatta Mallick

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a sultry Wednesday evening, commuters were in for a surprise at the Koyambedu Metro station. The Unwind Center School of Music performed fusion music as part of The Metro Music Edit 2019 organised by Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

From Bruno Mars to AR Rahman, around eight indie bands entertained the crowd with their medleys and originals. The foot-tapping music drew a large crowd. “We’re in collaboration with CMRL and also want to use this opportunity to promote The Road to GIF — an indie festival for new and talented independent artistes at YMCA ground on January 4 and 5. The aim is to encourage indie artistes and keep the culture alive. The new trend is that there are many hip-hop artistes from north Chennai who combine meaningful lyrics and gaana music. We have genres like rock, acoustic and psychedelic rock — 26 artistes will be performing,” Venkatesh Prasad, media manager of Unwind Center School of Music.

Unwind Center’s first open space music concept for the year was a couple of weeks back at the Pedestrian Plaza in Pondy Bazaar. The other one was at the Chennai Central Metro that garnered a crowd of 600 members. “Music festivals are happening everywhere in the city. Here we perform for the people and also get to display our individualistic styles. Our people must encourage these artistes to take this forward,” he said.

Bands such as The Unofficials, Joint by the Sea, Sarah Black and Othasevuru performed. Among the highlights wa s a karaoke performance by Prabha Karan, a staff member at the Metro station. “The organisers were kind enough to spare five minutes for me to perform. I’m performing after six months and I’ve taken part in a few stage shows. I’ve learned Carnatic music but couldn’t pursue it further because of work. I feel thrilled to perform today,” said Prabha. Passersby paused and enjoyed the performances. “Seldom do we get to witness musical activities for the masses. All of us don’t have the money or time to go and watch a concert in a hall at leisure. When musicians like these come in search of the crowd and perform, we need to motivate them. I felt relaxed listening to these songs after a tiring day at work,” said Selva Ragavan, a 50-year-old government employee.

Unwind Center’s next show will be at Pondy Bazaar or at one of the Metro stations.
For details, visit Instagram page: Unwind Center

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Metro Music Edit 2019 Chennai Metro Rail Limited
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp