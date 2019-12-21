Home Cities Chennai

Kamal Haasan's MNM extends support to DMK's anti-Citizenship Act rally in Chennai

The rally was announced by Stalin after meeting leaders of allies earlier this week.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Express photo| Ashwin Prasath)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has extended its support to an anti-citizenship law rally called by the DMK in Chennai on Monday.

MNM general secretaries Arunachalam and Souri Rajan visited DMK headquarters -- Arivalayam -- to announce their party's support to the rally.

"We met MK Stalin at DMK headquarters and extended support for the rally, which is planned on December 23 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," Souri Rajan told reporters.

However, he did not disclose whether the MNM will participate in the rally. "Our party high command will take a call on it. We will release a statement soon," the MNM leader said.

The DMK's rally has the support of its allies including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) among other parties.

Stalin has attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the CAA, stating that Palaniswami was ready to follow whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would say.

"Palaniswami's party AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have supported the CAA. The people will not forget their act. The Chief Minister is ready to implement whatever Modi and Amit Shah say," said Stalin.

The rally will add to the swelling nationwide protests, which turned violent at several places, against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindu refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. 



