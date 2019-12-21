NGT dismisses pleas against hydrocarbon project in Tamil Nadu's Neduvasal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday dismissed the petitions filed against the controversial hydrocarbon project of Bengaluru-based GEM laboratories at Neduvasal village in the Cauvery delta region.

The tribunal observed that the petitions are premature since the union government is yet to appraise the project.

Actor Vishal, founder of Devi Social and Education Foundation and M Selvaraj, president of Pudukottai Vadakadu Neduvasal Pakuthi Pasana and Vivasaigal Nala Sangam represented by MDMK chief Vaiko had filed the petitions in 2017 saying the project would adversely harm the environment and agricultural potential of the village.

The villagers have staged several protests against the project amidst fear of water pollution and depletion if the hydrocarbon extraction begins.

However, Syed Sheriff, counsel for Union Environment Ministry, said project has not be appraised by the ministry. "The project is not given Terms of Reference (ToR) and the Tamil Nadu government has not allotted the land either to carry out drilling operations. Under such circumstances, there was no need for anyone to appeal against the project."

The counsel for GEM laboratories has also submitted before the tribunal that any activity would commence only after obtaining valid clearances.

After hearing the matter, the green bench, comprising of Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta opined that the petitions were premature.

The bench gave petitioners the liberty to

appeal, if any violation are observed during the course of obtaining environmental clearance.

As per the policy of the union government, uniform licence were issued to contractors to explore conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources including methane, shale gas/oil, tight gas, gas hydrates under a single licence. As per this, the government issued e-bids under discovered small fields bid round-16. The government has awarded 31 contracts.

It is the Government of India which has identified Neduvasal village as a potential place of carrying out hydrocarbon activities.