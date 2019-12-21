Over 3,500 Chennaiites booked for anti-Citizenship Act protests

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have registered cases against 3637 persons after they staged protests in the city on Wednesday and Thursday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

The cases were registered for protests at Valluvar Kottam, Thirumangalam, Foreshore Estate, Triplicane and Sastri Bhavan, police said.

According to a senior officer, no names had been mentioned in the FIR registered at different police stations.

Nearly 500 protesters from Valluvar Kottam, 700 from Triplicane, 1,500 at Sastri Bhavan, 1,000 at Foreshore Estate, 612 at Thirumangalam and 25 at Egmore had been booked.

On Thursday, around 60 organisations planned a massive protest against the Central government for CAA and to scrap NRC.

On Wednesday, Nungambakkam police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, had denied permission and the organisers decided to move High court.

Later on Thursday, it was decided that the protest will continue without permission.

Around 5 pm, a large number of people gathered at the spot and raised slogans against the government. During a protest at Valluvar Kottam, Thol Thirumavalavan, actor Siddharth and Carnatic singer T M Krishna alleged the Central government was trying to isolate Muslims through CAA.

Though no arrest was made on Thursday, around 700 police personnel were deployed. The protesters dispersed peacefully.

On Friday, Nungambakkam police slapped cases against all participants.

A senior police officer told Express: “We will not permit any protest hereafter unless there is a need for it. Chennai police will register cases against people gathering without permission.”

Meanwhile, protesters who sought permission to gather at Chepauk on Friday were also denied permission. However, the protesters carried on with their plan.