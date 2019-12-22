Man held for allegedly smuggling endangered wild species at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officers on Sunday seized various exotic species including rodents and lizards which were smuggled from Bangkok and detained a man for enquiry at the Chennai Internatonal Airport.

According to the Air Intelligence Unit, the seized wildlife species were 12 Banner-Tailed Kangaroo Rats, three Prairie Dogs, one Red Squirrel and five Blue Iguana Lizard, which are endangered species.

"Based on a tipoff that wild animals are to be smuggled from Bangkok, the AIU on Sunday morning noticed a man who was moving in a suspicious manner. After collecting his red stroller bag, he quickly walked to the exit. He was intercepted at the gate and taken for enquiry,” read a press release.

The man identified as Mohamed Mohideen (28) from Chennai had just arrived from Bangkok and alleged that an unknown person handed him the bag which was to be handed over to another person outside the airport.

According to the press release, though he was taken outside the airport so that some stranger would identify him by his photo, no one turned up to receive Mohammed. He was detained for further enquiry.

Veterinary doctors from Aringar Anna Zoological Park inspected and found the animals to be healthy. The Animal Quarantine Officials recommended deportation of the species back to Bangkok.

Prairie Dogs are the native of North America and Red Squirrel are common throughout Eurasia. The Blue Iguana lizard is an endangered species of lizard endemic to the island of Grand Cayman and is listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.