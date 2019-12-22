Home Cities Chennai

MTC bus mows down woman in Chennai

While both Suriya Narayanan (62) and his wife Ezhilarasi (60) of T Nagar fell on the road, the bus run over the woman.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 59-year-old woman was killed and her husband escaped with minor injuries as the bike they were travelling in brushed against an MTC bus on Anna Salai. While both Suriya Narayanan (62) and his wife Ezhilarasi (60) of T Nagar fell on the road, the bus run over the woman. The incident happened on Friday evening when they were returning home. 

“When near Church Park School, Suriya Narayanan tried to overtake a car but brushed against the Vandalur bound MTC bus (route No E 18) which was coming from behind,” said a police officer. He lost balance and both fell on the road.Shocked motorists rushed Suriya Narayanan to Government Royapettah Hospital and alerted the police control room. On information, Adyar Traffic Investigation police registered a case and booked the MTC driver Venkatesan (40) of Tindivanam and further investigation is on. 

