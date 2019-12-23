Swimming with mermaids at VGP Marine Kingdom

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lights reflected off the water and formed wavy patterns on the walls of the banquet hall at the newly opened VGP Marine Kingdom. One side of the room had a glass panel which overlooked the largest tank on the property where Mermaid Celine was about to perform. We were at the launch of the underwater banquet hall and mermaid show on Friday.

Mermaid Celine, as she likes to be addressed, is an artiste from Brazil. The show is centred around her and her expertise. “Celine runs a mermaid school back home, where she teaches the fundamentals of how to perform as a mermaid,” said VGP Ravidas, MD, VGP group. A professional dancer, singer, acrobat and performer, Celine travels the world, spreading awareness about oceans and their conservation.



A loud applause resonated off the walls as Celine, in costume, made her entrance on a golden peacock chariot. The end of her long multi-coloured tail fanned out in front of her as four volunteers picked her up and placed her on the dias. She struck an elegant pose as cameras clicked uncontrollably. “We respect Celine for her work and are in line with her vision of spreading awareness about oceans and their conservation to children,” said VG Santhosam, chairman, VGP Group.

VGP Marine Kingdom has a system of 25 tanks with over 200 species of marine and freshwater fish at their facility. “We have sections dedicated to different habitats like mangroves, rivers, lakes and the ocean,” he said, gesturing towards the large saltwater tank behind him, as a few silver fish swarmed around, enjoying the water. The group has also installed a 70-metre transparent underwater tunnel that guests can walk through. “They can have the experience of swimming through the ocean, right here on our property,” said Ravidas.

The facility is state-of-the-art, with equipment imported from Finland, Germany, America, other parts of Europe and China. “Fish from South Africa and Sri Lanka have been recently added to the collection as well,” said Ravidas. Around 85 divers work towards caring for the fish. “Upon arrival, the fish are first put into quarantine for four months to adjust to our waters. Then our team of divers, examine them for any diseases and accordingly place then in the tank or further medical care.

The Mermaid Show will be held five times every day till January 2. Mermaid Celine will also be taking photo requests during her free time. For details, call: 9282150077