Three held for double murder in Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three suspects on Sunday in connection with the brutal murder of two men by an eight-member gang in Tiruvallur.



“Identified as M Raja (24), R Vignesh (22) and V Arunkumar (23) of different villages in Kancheepuram, the accused belong Dinesh and Thyagu’s gang,” said the police. Dinesh was the car driver for gangster Sridhar, who was killed recently.



B Jeeva and R Gopi of Kancheepuram were part of Sridhar’s cousin Thanikachalam’s gang. A few more suspects have also been detained for interrogation,” said a police officer.

The eight-member gang threw country bombs on the bike the duo was riding on and, when they fell off, hacked them to death with sharp weapons. The incident happened in broad daylight on Saturday near Pannur bus stop.