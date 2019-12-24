Home Cities Chennai

A devotional and divine celebration

A legend goes that a warrior was sacrificed in the Kurukshetra war of Mahabharata to ensure the victory of Pandavas.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A three-day function was held at the temple from December 20 to 22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A legend goes that a warrior was sacrificed in the Kurukshetra war of Mahabharata to ensure the victory of Pandavas. In return for his sacrifice, he was granted a boon by Lord Krishna that he would be born in Kaliyuga and be worshipped as Shyam baba by devotees.

Shyam baba is worshipped predominantly in Rajasthan. Eventually, people in Chennai got to know about him and started singing bhajans in praise of him at home. What started on a small scale developed into a committee with 125 trustees around 25 years back to take care of the important events in the Hindu calendar of Shyam baba worshippers. Thirteen years back, they built a temple for Shyam baba called Shree Shyam Satsang in Anna Nagar. The founder members of the satsang are Shankar Lal Sonthalia, Beni Prasad Lohia, Narayan Agarwal and Ravinder Agarwal. The current president is Ramkishan Agarwal and the secretary is Narayan Agarwal.

Recently, devotees from Rajasthan and Kolkata attended a three-day function at the temple from December 20 to 22. Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit presided over the function in the evening. “Most of the worshippers come from Rajasthan. We’ve built a dharamshala at Khatu district in Rajasthan for the devotees. On the first day, we performed rituals for seven deities in the temple — Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Lord Shiva, Shyam baba — an incarnation of Lord Krishna — Rani Sati, and Shakambari mata. On the second day, Shyam baba bhajans and songs were recited. It was followed by offering of prasad,” said Sanjay Agarwal, joint treasurer of the committee.

Ekadesi is considered to be an auspicious day in their calendar. The next important function is Shakambari Mata Jayanthi on January 10, 2020. Other important events include Hanuman Jayanthi, Ganesh Chathurthi, Navratri, Rudhra or Shiva abhishek, Krishna Janmashtami, and Radhashtami. Nishan Yatra is held during February.

“Around 800 people attended the event. We serve traditional food in our dinner buffet at the end of the function,” said Sanjay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp