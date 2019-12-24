Home Cities Chennai

Fitness, focus and fun

It’s that time of the year when the members of O2 Health Studio — the health division of Savera Hotel — gear up for their annual Weight Loss Challenge programme.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Around 180 people participated in the challenge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year when the members of O2 Health Studio — the health division of Savera Hotel — gear up for their annual Weight Loss Challenge programme. A month full of a well-balanced diet, rigorous workout and health goals — the result is confidence, a self-esteem boost and a toned physique.

“This is the sixth year we’re having this challenge. It’s designed to make people active, eat better, and have fun safely and scientifically. This weight-loss challenge will help people reach their health goals, stay focused and motivated along with physical activities and weight-loss nutrition. What is unique to this programme is powerful team-building exercises. Fitness is a common resolution taken for New Year. We wanted our patrons to make the most out of this programme,” said Nina Reddy, joint managing director of Savera Hotel and founder of O2 Health Studio.

Around 180 people participated. The Weight Loss Challenge started on November 18 at all outlets of O2 Health studio — Ashok Nagar, Besant Nagar, Nungambakkam and OMR. A small group was formed with eight participants under each fitness trainer and they guide the participants towards their goal. A weekly review was regularly done. The winners were announced on Sunday at the end of the fourth week of their final assessment.

Siva Gurunathan won the men’s category by losing 17 kg. Mekala and Aishwarya won in the women’s category by losing 11 kg, each. The total weight lost by all the participants was 427 kg. Enjoying the sweet success of hard work, Siva, a software engineer said, “It was a month full of dedication. I gave up on many cravings and indulged in healthy eating and exercises. I worked out four hours a day and went for work directly from the gym. I felt detoxed and light at the end of the programme. Of course, people criticised me and did not believe that it was possible to lose weight by staying focussed. I kept away from social media and put all my energy and anger in workouts. I feel confident about my body image now.”
Fitness trainers spoke about healthy habits and the benefits of working out to spread awareness. People who attended the event went home taking inspiration from the participants.

