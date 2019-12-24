Home Cities Chennai

Low-cost wearable devices to study city air pollution

IIT-M ties up with German researchers to compile real-time data

Published: 24th December 2019 06:46 AM

An IIT-M student measuring pollution levels near Raj Bhavan | R Satish Babu

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a novel concept, researchers of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras are studying air pollution levels on real-time basis across the city using low-cost wearable devices. The objective is to generate area-specific data and identify the sources of pollution. For the study, IIT Madras is collaborating with German-based Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research who jointly are compiling first-of-its-kind data sets that would capture the real situation in city.

The lead researcher SM Shiva Nagendra of Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras told Express these wearable devices can measure Particulate Matter (PM), noise levels, temperature, Ozone and other key pollutants.

“As the term suggests, they can be worn and operated by any layman. The device, weighting 500 grams, can be attached to the body (arm, belt), bags or backpacks. All test sensors operate continuously with an internal battery for at least six hours and transmits live data to central server. In addition, these are GPS enabled that registers the area coordinates. So, at the end of the study, we will know how polluted are different areas in the city and how much a person is exposed to health risks,” Nagendra said.

Last month, Express reported how Chennaites are not even aware of what they are exposed to. Currently, CPCB calculates AQI for Chennai based on just four Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAMS), of which only Velachery station is located within the core city.

Professor Uwe Schlink, Department of Urban and Environmental Sociology, Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research, told Express that the wearable devices deployed in Chennai were tested in Germany and found to be accurate.

“I do not say these devices are an alternative for CAAMS, but can complement and generate useful data that would help policy makers to take necessary action. Human exposure assessments are currently dominated by use of data from expensive and fixed measurement stations. This data cannot be used to the dynamic personnel exposure at short temporal and spatial scales as it refers only to pollution in a certain radius ignoring the individuals’ daily mobility. So, to bridge the gap, the use of wearable sensors are attracting interest worldwide,”  Schlink and added that compared to very expensive CAAMS, this wearable device coming in a compact mode will cost just `50,000,” Schlink said.
Shiva Nagendra said a IIT Madras incubated start-up is planning for a commercial roll out of these wearable devices in Indian market after making some more improvements.

Wearable sensors and its usage
1. Their precision is sufficient
2. They respond quickly to the measured parameter during movement
3. They are less sensitive to perturbations (protected against radiation)
4. They can be easily handled

