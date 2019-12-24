Home Cities Chennai

No shelter at Pallavaram bus bay

In 2016, cyclone Vardah took down crores worth infrastructure, trees, mobile towers and even houses in Chennai.

The buses no longer stop in the bay  Ashwin Prasath

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2016, cyclone Vardah took down crores worth infrastructure, trees, mobile towers and even houses in Chennai. The Pallavaram bus stop was one such facility which faced the wrath of the cyclone. Three years on, the civic body has still not taken any measures to repair it. The roofs, lights and seating at both the bus stops — towards Tambaram and Broadway — remain broken. The ongoing Pallavaram flyover work has made the situation worse, say commuters.

“It was built a decade ago and in 2016, the bus stop on both sides were severely damaged. While most of the infrastructure has been repaired, this has been left out. Ever since, commuters are forced to stand in the scorching sun and pouring rain,” said P Usha, a resident of Pallavaram.

As the commuters no longer use the bus shelter, encroachments in the form of share-autorickshaws, omni buses and tea shops occupy the space.“During peak hours, traffic chokes because of illegal parking. Lately, omni buses plying towards Perungalathur too are stopping at the Pallavaram bus stop for a brief period. Similar is the plight of Chromepet, which also falls under Pallavaram municipality,” said V Santhanam, an activist in the area. Hundreds of commuters utilise the facility towards Tambaram every day. The residents of interior areas including Pammal, Kundrathur, Anakaputhur and Pozhichallur use the bus stop to go to Mount Road and beyond.

“The construction of Pallavaram bridge has made the situation worse. It was supposed to be inaugurated last year, however, it is not even near completion. As a result, the road has become narrow and filled with sand, making it riskier for the commuters to wait on the road,” said a commuter waiting at the bus stop.
Women complain that there is no proper illumination at the bus stop so they wait near the shops beside the bus stop. Tipplers frequent the area at nights, they say. Officials were not available for comment.

