Now, Spanish firm to keep Chennai clean

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city Corporation on Tuesday issued work orders to Spanish firm Urbaser SA and Sumeet that will take over conservancy operations in seven zones. In what is said to be a first in the country, the firm will be paid, based on its performance indicators and not on the basis of tonnage of waste, said officials.The firm will take over collection and transportation of waste including doorstep collection, street sweeping and handling of domestic and hazardous waste for a period of eight years.

The zones it will cover are Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Kodambakkam, Perungudi, Sholinganallur and Teynampet.The move to award performance-based payment comes after allegations of corruption against Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd which was earlier managing waste in Adyar, Kodambakkam and Teynampet.

The key performance indicators framed by the Corporation include primary collection, street sweeping and collection, secondary collection and transportation and complaint redressal. Under these indicators, the firm will have to clear and disinfect bins to avoid overflowing of bins, replace broken or stolen bins within 24 hours, providing separate compartments in e-rickshaws for dry and wet waste, timely sweeping and redressal of complaints within six hours except redressal of complaints for replacement or retrofitting of assets which may be done a day. In all, the Corporation has fixed 34 key performance indicators to monitor which a third party consultant is to do.