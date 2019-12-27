Home Cities Chennai

Come, be ‘Secret Agent,’ report infrastructure flaws and earn points

Children  in the city will soon get the chance to be a ‘Secret Agent’ that they dream of, with a new application planned by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Children in the city will soon get the chance to be a ‘Secret Agent’ that they dream of, with a new application planned by the Greater Chennai Corporation. To be tentatively titled ‘Chennai’s Secret Agent X,’  the app will let children report flaws in civic infrastructure and earn points in exchange. “Although the application is targeted at adolescents, anyone can participate,” said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash. While this is a fun game for children, it also allows the Corporation to crowd-source information that it expects would come in handy, especially during disasters. 

The app will be available in less than a month, Corporation officials said.The app will run zone-specific or city-wide campaigns. For instance, on potholes, illegal banners and unusable toilets, participants may click photos and upload them on the app. The more potholes they report, the more points they get. 

Those with the highest number of points will be featured in the app’s leaderboard tentatively titled ‘The city’s best secret agents.’ This will be updated periodically with names of those who have scored the maximum points. For extra points, they can watch awareness videos on the app.  Special rewards like free metro rides are being planned for those on top of the leaderboard. 

The application was conceptualised for Chennai by MP Azhagu Pandia Raja, fellow, India Smart Cities Fellowship 2019, who also conceptualised the www.madraswasteexchange.com to sell and buy reusable and recyclable waste online.  

hey kiD, wanna be a secret agent?

A group of volunteers from the Information Technology sector were then approached to build the app. The app was built on a voluntary basis. "Education has now become mark-based. Apps like these will also help children imbibe some civic sense too," said  Azhagu Pandia Raja. 

Once an issue has been reported, the 'agent' that reported the issue will be sent another task within a specific period to check if the issue has been resolved. "The app will say 'Agent, please check if the pothole is still there' and they can go back and check. This will also help in maintaining accountability of authorities," he said.

In order to eliminate duplicate entries, the app will use Global Positioning System to track a duplicate entry and bar it from being uploaded. The concept in use here is 'gamification', which is described as the process of integrating game mechanics in an existing application or website. 

More issues you report, more points you get
Though the app is targeted at adolescents, anyone can participate in the game, says Chennai Corporation. The more issues they report, the more points they get. The app will have zone-specific campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp