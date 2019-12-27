Date with the ‘Ring of Fire’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scores of people across Tamil Nadu witnessed the annular solar eclipse on Thursday.

The Eclipse was witnessed in many parts of the southern states. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is unable to entirely cover the disc of the sun even during the maximum eclipse due to factors like its distance from the earth.

During such an eclipse, the outer edge of the sun will still be visible in the form of a ring and that is why it is known as the ‘ring of fire’ or annular solar eclipse. Since it is wintertime, the Earth is closer to the Sun, due to which the apparent size of the Sun also increases. Due to this, the moon would not be able to cover the sun entirely.

Special arrangements were made in the Birla Planetorium in Chennai for members of the public to witness the eclipse. In many parts of the state, people viewed the spectacle using safety glasses. While a few temples closed during the time of eclipse, in a few others, special poojas were conducted.

Meanwhile, members of Dravidar Kazhagam organised an event at Periyar Thidal where they consumed food in open sun during the time of eclipse. They said their intention was to dispel the “superstitious beliefs” associated with the eclipse, like one should avoid coming out or eating during at that time.