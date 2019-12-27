Home Cities Chennai

Raman of Lakshman Shruthi ends life, health issues cited as reason

Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru programme, which was to be held at Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet, on Wednesday was cancelled.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Raman, co-owner of Lakshman Shruthi, a showroom for musical instruments, and co-founder of the light music orchestra band of the same name, committed suicide at his house in Ashok Nagar owing to physical ailments, police said.

The 54-year-old, who was the managing director of Lakshman Shruthi showroom, and his twin brother, Lakshman, are known for conducting the margazhi musical event, ‘Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru,’ for the past 15 years.He is survived by his wife, Nirmala, son Manoj Kumar, brothers, Murugavel and Lakshman, and sister, Punitha.

“On Tuesday night, after the ‘Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru’ programme, Raman returned home and did not turn up for dinner. His driver Vinod and wife knocked on the door of his room for a long time, and when they did not get any response, they broke it open. Raman was found hanging from the ceiling,” said an officer. Police said they did not find any suicide note.

Raman lived in an apartment behind Ashok Nagar police station. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. After bringing the body back home, police were informed around 10.30 pm. The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and sent the body to Royapettah Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Initial inquiries revealed that Raman was suffering from piles and liver-related problems for the past several months. He had often complained of his health condition.“We are also inquiring if he had any business loss which forced him to take the extreme step,” said a senior police officer.

The twin brothers had started the music band, Lakshman Sruthi Orchestra, in 1987. They had done over 10,000 shows worldwide with their band. In 1994, they became the first orchestra to perform a light and sound show for  36 hours, non-stop. This event, which created a world record, was held on December 17 and 18 at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai.

