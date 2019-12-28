Security guard fatally knocked down in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old man who was working as a security guard at Nungambakkam died on the spot after a car hit him on Friday morning.

According to police, R Mannarswamy (59) retired from armed forces five years ago. He joined as a guard in a private security firm in the city and lived with his son at Choolaimedu.“On Friday around 6 am, he was crossing the road to reach a tea shop near the filling station when a car knocked him down before hitting a tree. When passersby surrounded the car, five youth got down from it,” police said.

Police said the car was driven by R Poonam Kiran Raja (23) from Arumbakkam, a realtor.Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation wing said Poonam Kiran Raja has been booked for alleged rash driving, causing death due to negligence. He was later released on station bail, police said.