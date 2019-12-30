IRSTE holds national seminar on railway signal and telecom

CHENNAI: A national seminar on ‘Evolving Technologies in Signal & Telecommunication to meet Indian Railway challenges’ was held on Friday in Chennai. The event was organised by Chennai Chapter of Indian Railway Signal & Telecommunication Engineers (IRSTE).

Southern Railway general manager John Thomas, principal chief signal and telecommunications engineer SK Goel and other top officials had participated in the event. Experts offered valuable insights on evolving technologies in signalling arena.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Goel said new technologies have to be adopted in railway signalling to ensure safety, reduce dependence on human element which will result in overall efficiency of the system.

Anushal Gupta, principal executive director, signal, Railway Board, highlighted that by judicious application of automation and upgradation in technical skills, railways will be able to increase revenue and cut expenditure. He also stated that interactions with technical staff and regular workshops will yield better results.

General manager John Thomas called on to develop Remote Diagnostic Attention System to support signalling operations. Staff members and supervisors have to be trained to keep up with the changes in technology and to attend failure in a systematic manner, he added. Pradeep Kumar, member (S&T), Railway Board, said technological enhancement will not only ensure safety, but also will increase capacity of railways enabling the national transporter to operate more trains at higher speeds.