Spitting Cobras, Albino Pythons steal the show

CHENNAI: While the sight of reptiles sends a chill down the spines of many, Spitting Cobras and Albino Pythons at Guindy Snake Park Trust attracted thousands of visitors over this festive season. The park witnessed a footfall of around 2,500 people on Saturday alone, said herpetologist SR Ganesh from the park.

The reptiles that were put on display a few weeks back, have been a source of wonder for children and adults alike as they are exotic snakes. “These two species are not found in the wild anywhere in India. However they are found in other parts of South East Asia like Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia,” he said adding that both the snakes are protected species in the respective countries.

Guindy Snake Park Trust is the only zoological park in Tamil Nadu to house these two species. Spitting Cobra is the only type of cobra that uses its venom exclusively for defence. “All other cobras use their venom primarily for feeding and digestion. The venom is used to kill the prey and digest it better. But the Spitting Cobra uses it exclusively to defend itself,” said Ganesh adding that the species evolved this trait to protect itself from the number of large mammals like elephants and Tapirs that may trample them.

“The Spitting Cobra aims at the eye of the animal and spits the venom. People will become permanently blind if the venom comes in contact with their eyes. The venom is corrosive in nature and has tissue destroying properties,” he remarked exclaiming that it can spray the venom at a target two metres away.

Albino Pythons, even as they are not venomous, are at larger risk of being poached and exploited for commercial purposes. They are relatively more vulnerable than cobras because they are not venomous and therefore less dangerous, and even in the wild they are easily visible because of their lack of pigmentation giving it the bright yellow colour. “Because of their rarity they are more sought after for their skin,” he said. Both species of snakes were seized at Tiruchy airport a few months back, after which they were quarantined and housed by Guindy Snake Park Trust.Guindy Snake Park Trust, which usually remains closed on Tuesdays for maintenance, will be open on all days till January 14 to host more visitors during the festive season.