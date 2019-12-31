Home Cities Chennai

CAA stir: Scuffle breaks out between police and Congress workers in Chennai

Meanwhile, people from different organisations and Muslim community held a protest rally against the Amended Citizenship Act in the city.

Published: 31st December 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

People stage protest against CAA near alandur metro station, in Chennai.(EPS/ R.Satish babu)

By ANI

CHENNAI: A scuffle broke out between police and Mahila Congress supporters at State Congress Office in Chennai while they were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by making rangoli.

"Recently, we have seen a threat to our democratic system and the constitution. Every day there is a problem created by the BJP and RSS. The implementation of CAA and NRC is not only a threat to the Muslim community but to everyone," Sudha, secretary of All Indian Mahila Congress told ANI.

"To show our solidarity with other people who are protesting against the Act, we organised a rangoli programme and we will continue with the protests if the leaders do not withdraw CAA and NRC," she added.

READ| Auspicious 'kolam' now political protest tool in Tamil Nadu

On Monday, Rangoli was drawn against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) outsides homes of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, DMK chief MK Stalin and party MP Kanimozhi in the city.

This comes amid widespread protests across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

