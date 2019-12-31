Family held for murder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A family of four including two women was arrested allegedly for killing a man in their house in the early hours on Monday. Police said M Ravi (38) had been pestering one Devi to continue relationship with him. On Sunday, he went to the house of Devi’s sister S Lakshmi at Kolathur and picked a quarrel with the family members - Devi, her husband B Shankar, Lakshmi and her husband Sawariyar. The couple - Devi and Shankar - assaulted Ravi with a wooden log and the latter died on the spot. Thereafter Devi surrendered in Rajamangalam PS. Subsequently, the four persons of the family were arrested.