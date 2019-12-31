Malaysian firm seeks stay on release of ‘Darbar’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Malaysian film distribution company has moved the Madras High Court to stall the release of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Darbar’ slated to hit the screens on January 9 and sought Rs 23-crore pending dues from Lyca Productions Pvt Ltd. According to the petition filed by M Baskar on behalf of Aloysius Pillai, Director, DMY Creation of Malaysia,

Lyca Productions already has pending dues running to a total of Rs 23 crores for the previously released movies in the Malaysian region such as ‘2.0’ and ‘Vantha Rajavaathaan Varuven.’

However, Lyca has now begun negotiating with some others to award territorial rights for the forthcoming film, ignoring the Malaysian company, the petition said. Lyca should furnish security for pending dues before the release of the movie, the petition said, seeking an interim stay on the release.