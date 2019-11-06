Home Cities Chennai

Chennai smog: Air quality dips to alarming levels    

Experts feel pollution may get worsened if effective measures are not initiated urgently.

Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. Scene in Velachery at 1.30 pm in chennai on tuesday. Express / R.Satish Babu

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  For the second consecutive day, Chennai's air quality remained 'poor' and may deteriorate further. In an unusual sight, on a hot afternoon when the temperature was 3.7 degrees above normal, a thick blanket of smog was seen in several parts of the city and Air Quality Index (AQI) was consistently above 250 all day, while PM 2.5 pollutant concentration had spiked over five times above normal.

Though the air quality is not as intolerable as Delhi thanks to presence of sea breeze that neutralizes most of the industrial and power plant emissions, experts feel things may change drastically if effective measures are not initiated urgently.

The government, on its part, had decided to install five continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) to generate real-time data. Senior officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) told Express that hi-tech stations are being installed in Perungudi, Kodungaiyur, Koyambedu, Royapuram and Manali.

Local residents with masks at Mogappair west folowing fog that engulfed on Tuesday morning in Chennai - Express / P Jawahar 

"The inputs from these five stations will be integrated with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stations and generate AQI for Chennai, which will be more realistic. Currently, AQI for Chennai is being generated based on just three CPCB stations in Alandur, Manali and Velachary," the official said.

Already, Perungudi station is under trail run. At 7 pm, the PM 2.5 concentration was 179, which is considered moderate. "Software is being installed for four other CAAQMS as well and will be operational within next two months," authorities said.

Chennai's AQI was poor for entire Tuesday. As early as 6 am, it was 279 and did not dip below 200, which was much worse than Monday. Highest pollution levels were recorded in Alandur, where PM 2.5 levels touched 336 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter). PM 2.5 is a tiny particulate matter of diameter 2.5 or less than 2.5 microns that can enter deep into the lungs. The National Ambient Air Quality (NAAQ) standard for PM 2.5 is 60 µg/m3.

In Velachary residential area, the average PM 2.5 concentration was 244 and its peaked upto 320. In Manali, the average was 283 and the maximum was 320. According to Airveda, a private app-enabled air quality monitor, PM2.5 concentration in Anna Nagar had touched 303 on
Tuesday afternoon, Ramapuram 293, Chennai airport 228 and Mylapore
149.

Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. Scene in Velachery at 1.30 pm in Chennai on Tuesday. Express / R.Satish Babu

SM Shiva Nagendra of Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras told Express this unusual spike in pollution levels was a local phenomenan and not linked to any trans-boundary pollution as many claim. "Under unfavourable weather conditions, Chennai is vulnerable and this is a cause of concern. Emission from a cluster of thermal power plant in Ennore, vehiclular pollution, particular matter from construction sites and bad roads are all contributing factors."

Despite the hue and cry, R B Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster management, refused to acknowledge the problem and told reporters, on sidelines of an event at MS Swaminathan Foundation
(MSSF), that city's air quality was at safe level.


SIPCOT to increase green cover

To order to reduce carbon footprint, State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil nadu Limited (SIPCOT) has decided to plant 2.32 lakh seedlings in its industrial parks in Irungattukottai, Pillaipakkam and Siruseri at a cost of Rs 9.65 crore in next two years.

"The industries are requested to join hands with SIPCOT to develop them into eco-friendly industrial parks," an official order says.

