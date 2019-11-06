Mandala art for mindful living

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intricate mandalas in vibrant hues of blue, green and yellow can calm the restless mind and soothe the weary eyes. Chhaya Meena’s mandalas are special. Apart from colours, jewel stones adorn the outlines of geometric patterns drawn inside concentric circles. The glittery objects are meticulously glued one after the other to avoid any disturbance in the design pattern. Acrylic colours highlight the inside portions of the mandalas.

The artist has been specialising in mandala art on diverse mediums for the past decade. Her work has been nothing short of artistic brilliance. Scroll down her Instagram page Art o’ walls and you have a visual treat. “I got inspired by the rangolis we draw outside our homes during festivals. It hurt to see them being washed after a few days. So I decided to replicate these designs in the form of mandalas on canvas using oil paints. It sold instantly. Then began the journey in 2009. I slowly started using acrylic paint and developed my skills with time,” said Chhaya, a homeopathic doctor and dietician. Canvas, wooden board, melamine plates, leather, wall and paper — she can work on all mediums.

“Melamine has to be treated with other bases so that the paint does not peel off. Each medium has a certain procedure. My latest innovation is to use jewel stones to the designs to make them exclusive. I also tried them on key chains, and resin mandalas on accessories like earrings and pendants. It was a huge hit at a recently held pop-up. I try to use my creativity to stand out. Mandala can be common, but the precision and perfection in your designs reflect the quality of your art,” said the artist who resides in Teynampet.

Born and raised in Gujarat, Chhaya is exposed to Warli and tribal artwork as well. She conducts classes and workshops, too.

Around 80 to 90 people from different age groups have attended her sessions. “My students find this to be therapeutic and meditative. Some of them are fighting depression, loneliness and other mental health problems. They find solace by devoting time in this art. From `900 to `6,000, I charge depending on the medium of work. I also teach tribal art,” said Chhaya. She also customises the designs for her clients. Her latest work is Warli art on cutlery.

Chhaya has organised two exhibitions so far. She can paint on sizes ranging from 2*2 cm to as big as 1*1 m. “My husband works as an engineer in the Railways. We get transferred often and I couldn’t practice my profession continuously. My free time stressed me out and I ended up overthinking my problems. I wanted to channel my energy creatively and so I decided to pursue mandala. It improved my concentration and kept me away from unwanted thoughts. We moved to Chennai 10 years back and ever since I have been pursuing it full-time. Now, I also make these mandalas for interior designs, wall displays and as showpieces based on demand,” she said.

The mandalas are priced from `150 to `50,000. For details, visit Instagram page: Art O’ walls

