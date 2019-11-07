Home Cities Chennai

Grand globetrotters

Age is no bar for husband-wife duo Jaya Sundari and MN Mahalingam, who have been travelling the world for the last 20 years, exploring their inner child

Published: 07th November 2019

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kenya for wildlife safaris. Switzerland for rich landscape, ice-creams and chocolates. Dubai for the shopping festival. Planning a vacation may be a task for many, but for 71-year-old Jaya Sundari and 80-year-old MN Mahalingam, it is an adrenaline rush. Meet the savvy senior traveller couple who reside in West Mambalam. They  meticulously chalk out trip schedules not only for themselves but for a team of around 20 members who have been travelling with them for the past 20 years. 

“My husband is a travel agent. He took me for honeymoon to New York. I was a new bride; I stumbled on my sari and fell inside the bus. I was adamant and refused to wear an overcoat despite the freezing temperatures. Hence, things did not go well for me. That’s when I decided to dress appropriately for the place. Now I wear leggings and kurtas. We all learn from our experiences,” reminisces Jaya, who has travelled around the world with her husband. 

Journey of miracles
Fondly called Jilli and Maali, the duo is much sought-after travel companions. Jaya takes care of researching the significance of temples, jotting down routes and gathering brochures to compare prices, while her husband arranges accommodation. Not seeking monetary benefits, the couple wants to help others have an economical trip. All it takes is an announcement about the next tour on their WhatsApp group and the members instantly reply, asking to be included. Right from accommodation, food to transportation, the couple prepare an approximate budget per person and the expenses are shared accordingly.

It all started around 20 years ago when Jaya decided to plan a pilgrimage with her friends. “My first temple tour was to Shirdi with 18 others. We’ve been there five times. Other places on our list include Nasik, Kundapur, Poojappara, Sholapur, and Trimbakeshwar. Once, on our way to Nava Brindavana, our jeep tyre fell off.  Luckily, nothing happened to us because of divine blessings. We’ve had good transportation services so far. I wouldn’t have done all this without team coordination. People are waiting for me to plan the next trip,” said Jaya, smiling proudly.

Food and fun 
Jaya’s trips are best known for her handmade food. She packs readymade mixes for tamarind, coconut, lemon, sambar, rasam, and curd rice. The day begins with hot tea or coffee and a home-cooked meal that saves a lot of money.
“I take food only for trips inside the country. My co-travellers help me by washing dishes and cooking. We bond well. All of us contribute. We play cards, dumb charades, and other games as we munch on savouries. Our inner child comes out, and we forget the monotonous lives we left behind at home. Selfies, gossip, and adventures — we can have fun too,” said Jaya, who also plans one-day temple tours around the city.

Men and women split after reaching the destination. “Ladies are busy with shopping. We men talk politics and wander around looking for eateries. Each of us have individual agendas. I’ve planned many international trips as well. The longest one was to Europe around five years back. We landed in London and took a boat to Amsterdam. We were so busy sightseeing that we lost track of time,” said Mahalingam. They are yet to travel to Australia, Japan and China. 

Treasuring memories
The couple has organised trips across India. With increasing transportation fares and health concerns, the couple has restricted their travels. However, they’re open to helping people plan their holidays.
“Our two daughters are worried about us. Costs have gone up drastically. Eight years back, a trip to Australia would cost a lakh per person. Now it’s `3 lakh. I’m planning a trip to Dubai in 2020. Travelling has shaped our thoughts, broadened our perspectives and made us more humane. To more journeys in life,” said Mahalingam.

