Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Saturday  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas.

According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed.

Here is the list:

THIRUMUDIVAKKAM: Sidco Industrial Estate, Sidco, Kalaingar st, Mangalapuram, Royal Castle appartment, Thirumudivakkam main road, Kundrathur bazzar, Part of Murugan koil , Nadaipathai part, Melandai st, Thirumudivakkam, Pazhanthandalam, Erumaiyur village, Kalaimagal nagar, Karpagam nagar, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Sriukalathur, Nandhambakkam, Kalathipettai, Periyar nagar, Anjugam nagar, Somangalam, Naduveerapattu, Shakthi nagar, poonthandalam, Puthuperu, D.C Nagar, Melathur nagar, Sidco, Vazhuthalampedu part, Thiruneer malai main road, Palm Rivera Appartments, Navins Appartments, Heritage, Perumal nagar, Sambandham nagar, Siva Vishnu nagar, Natham, Arunachaleshwar nagar, Padmavathy nagar, Devagi nagar, Devi nagar, Ishwara nagar, Vazhuthalampedu, Manikandan nagar, Amarprakash Appartment.