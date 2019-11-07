The easy-going entrepreneur

Veena Mani By

CHENNAI: Mohammad Mukrim, the promoter of Marina Mall in Chennai, likes to take it easy when he can. Sitting in the living room of his house in Nungambakkam, he tells CE that being the head of a company or even an empire doesn’t mean one sweats it out all the time. Between his bouts of ensuring the Marina Mall’s smooth operations, he also indulges in some entertainment — sports, to be precise.

Tell us about your family.

My family comes from Kilkarai in Ramanathapuram district. It is one of the most backward districts in India. Since it is a coastal district, my forefathers dived for pearls in the sea as a means of livelihood. They traded the pearls in Sri Lanka. We were forced to travel for a living. That’s how the family went around the world to Singapore, Dubai and other countries.

What were you like in school?

I went to Don Bosco in Chennai which never had a close second. I went to Mumbai to study in college. I was playful in school, but I was an above-average student. I scored a first-class. I never stressed too much. If I did very well in the first-term, then I would slack a bit in the second-term and then score properly in the final-term. I represented my school’s football team but discontinued after a knee injury. I played volleyball and basketball also.

What is your approach

to life?

In general, I need a push to do well. I tend to take things lightly if I do not get that push. I like to delegate work. For example, we are building a house in Mambalam. I am not in-charge of that. My wife and her niece are looking after it. I do not like back-seat driving. I am leaving it to them to finish the project. You know, one needs to trust others, and that’s what I like to do.

How do you spend time with family?

Whenever I am in Chennai, I make it a point to eat with my family. My sons do not stay in India. When they come home, I spend quality time with them. My elder son likes to watch football, so, I watch with him. I love tennis. My son is a Federer fan while I am a Nadal fan. If you are a Nadal fan, Djokovic automatically comes in the picture. So, we end up watching those matches together. I am also very much a part of my childrens’ upbringing. We had to take my son out of school for a year, a long time back. We decided to homeschool him, and I took on that responsibility. At that time, we were working on the Marina Mall project.

How does your spirituality support you?

I believe in God. I pray thrice a day. I cannot do it five times since I travel. But then, the Quran has provisions for everything. I use those provisions while praying. I pray thrice and go to the mosque every Friday. If one is travelling, prayer can be done in any direction. I do that. I can shorten my prayer if I have to go for a meeting. That’s the least I can do for the creator.