Chennai Police assign women personnel to provide counselling for victims of child sexual abuse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police have assigned 70 women police personnel to provide counselling to the victims of child abuse. The move comes in the wake of as many as 1,039 cases registered under POCSO Act since 2012 in the city recently.

City police commissioner AK Viswanathan inaugurated the scheme ‘Thozhi’ on Friday in a bid to reach out to the victims of child abuse. "These services will be provided from the time the case is registered till the trial is over at the court. Not many victims can afford private counselling to bridge this gap," said a senior police officer.

The programme was held at the commissioner’s office in which Addl. Commissioner (Law and Order, north) R Dhinakaran was also present. The police personnel who have been appointed as counsellors were clad in a pink saree with 'Nirbaya Logo'.

While speaking at the function, the official said, the city has 35 women police stations and two police personnel will be assigned under the Thozhi scheme who will do regular follow ups on the POCSO cases and ensure the victims are counselled and get all the assistance including compensation.

Earlier this year, the city police had appointed a deputy commissioner exclusively to prevent and investigate cases of crime against women. A team led by Jayalakshmi was formed. "So far, since June till October 103 cases have been registered under POCSO and we aim to bring this down and provide support to them," the senior officer added.

Joint Commissioner (West Zone) B Vijayakumari, DCP (Crime against Women and Children) H Jayalakshmi and Dr Andrew Sesuraj, Professor of Loyola College participated in the programme.