Chennai roads: Getting bad to worse every day

By Express News Service

Chennai had always been known as a city with better roads. But, in recent months the condition of roads in many parts has worsened to the level of posing a threat to people's safety.

Sudden potholes in the middle of road or a stretch filled with rubble are becoming a more common sight. It is not just the motorists, even pedestrians, are finding it difficult to walk on many roads.

Dilip Srinivasan of Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, had this to say, "Three months ago, I had an accident here. This is one of the busiest stretches at Kolathur. Despite many complaints, authorities have ignored to repair

this stretch." He was pointing to the severely damaged road near JS Mahal at Red Hills Road-Retteri junction at Kolathur.

He was lucky he escaped with a few scratches. But R Devi of Kumananchavadi, lost her life to one such pothole near Poonamallee. On October 25 she was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband. As he tried to avoid a pothole and applied the brake suddenly, she fell down and a container truck ran over her.

These are extreme cases of casualty caused due to poor condition of roads in the city. With monsoon set to be active in a few weeks, roads can pose even more dangers. What goes unnoticed was the impact on the health of Chennaiites – from the simple backaches to long term spinal problems. Another issue doctors are concerned about is dust from broken roads and long- term respiratory problems regular road users may face.

It is not just the interior roads. Certain stretches of even arterial roads like Anna Salai are in bad condition. There are undulations in several stretches of Anna Salai that throws motorists off-balance that residents attribute to poor relaying and patchwork after Metro Rail work.

In south of the city, the never-ending construction work around Vijayanagar bus terminus has left the approach roads to Vijayanagar junction in bad shape for several months now. C Sivakumar of Velachery

said, "Traffic, especially during peak hours, has become an everyday scene. Cabs and autos charge exorbitantly to cross this stretch and sometimes even cancel the trip if we tell them we live near the

junction."

In this series, Express captures the state of roads across the city, its impact and solutions. Read below for the status of some of the arterial roads in Chennai:

North Chennai

Damaged road at TH Road, Thiruvottiyur. (Photo | EPS/ P Jawahar)

The five-kilometre long Tiruvottriyur High Road (TH Road) is a picture of neglect at many stretches even after Metro Rail work has been completed. After recent rain, the bitumen in parts near Tondiarpet,

Theradi, Tollgate, and Tiruvottriyur has worn off. Apart from inconveniencing motorists, it also poses a larger threat.

‘‘At least 1000 share autos ply on TH Road stretch daily, making more than a 1000 trips. Because of bad roads, old people and pregnant women no more choose share autos,” said G Babu, who shuttles between Tondiarpet and Beach Station.

Central Chennai

Home to the bustling spaces of Koyambedu, Perambur, Anna Nagar, Triplicane among others, bad roads are one of the motorists’ biggest worries.

Commuters said the road leading towards Perambur near JS Mahal at Red Hills Road-Retteri junction at Kolathur, has a steep intersection and they have to be careful.

Near Koyambedu, Vanagaram, Nerkundram and Porur, the national highway is riddled with undulations and potholes. In cases like these, craters and potholes are filled temporarily with rubble, causing more harm than good.

Roads around Koyambedu fruit and vegetable market are in bad condition, said regular commuters. “Kaliamman Koil Street which connects Arcot Road to the market is impossible to drive through. Many

take a detour to avoid this stretch. Another important connecting road, Abbusali street, which connects Virugambakkam to KK Nagar, also needs to be relaid immediately,” said J Prakash, a resident.

Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road is another important highway which needs immediate repair. Commuters said stretches along the high road near Mannurpet, Padi and inside Ambattur Industrial estate, near Aavin and Mogappair junction are in poor state.



South Chennai

The 100-feet-road at Velachery, as it approaches Vijayanagar terminus, is uneven, worsening traffic congestion on the already limited carriageway. Although the road remains in relatively good condition

from where it starts at Velachery main road signal, it has deteriorated near Vijayanagar junction, thanks to shoddy patchwork undertaken over the years.

Velachery main road, right after the 100-feet-road signal is also riddled with potholes, open dustbins on roads and construction debris for a half kilometre stretch. It is also one of the first roads to be flooded after even a moderate spell of rain. Taramani main road, also filled with potholes, is easily flooded too, say residents. Some portions of ECR, from Akkarai towards Thiruvanmiyur, are in poor condition.

After the recent rain, Taramani 100 feet road, near LIC colony, Velachery main road, Vijayanagar bypass road junction and ECR main road (near Bata showroom) were waterlogged.

Reporting by Omjasvin MD, Madhumitha Viswanath and Nirupama Viswanathan