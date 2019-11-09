Chennai police reach out to child abuse victims with ‘Thozhi’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai city police has assigned 70 women police personnel to provide counselling to the victims of child abuse. The move comes in the wake of shocking child sexual abuses cases reported in the city recently. Nearly 1,039 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act since 2012 in the city.

City police commissioner AK Viswanathan inaugurated the scheme ‘Thozhi’ on Friday, in a bid to reach out to the victims of child abuse.

“These services will be provided from the time the case is registered until the trial is over at the court. Not many victims can afford private counselling, and to bridge this gap, this scheme has been launched,” said a senior police officer.

The programme was held at the commissioner’s office, in which additional commissioner of police of law and order, north, R Dhinakaran, was present. The police personnel who have been appointed as counsellors were clad in a pink saree with ‘Nirbhaya Logo’.While speaking at the function, the official said, the city has 35 all-women police station and two police personnel will be assigned under the Thozhi scheme to do regular follow-ups on the POCSO cases and ensure that the victims are counselled and get all required assistance, including compensation.

In June, the city police also appointed a deputy commissioner exclusively to prevent and investigate cases of crime against women and children. “From June till October, 103 cases have been registered under POCSO and we aim to bring this down and provide support to the victims,” said the senior officer.