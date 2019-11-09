Home Cities Chennai

Ok Doom-er?

Doom is a game that epitomizes the ‘90s.

Published: 09th November 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doom is a game that epitomizes the ‘90s. But if I asked anyone who played any of the games in the series, they would hardly remember the actual story behind the gameplay. Doom is a game with the visuals and action dominating any plausible storyline. This week, I overcame the dissonance of playing overtly violent games and took a swipe at ‘Doom 3’(or rather, ‘Doom 3’ took a swipe at my sensitivity). The review is in anticipation of Doom Eternal which releases next year — picturing gory monsters and epic scenes of destruction.  

Does ‘Doom 3’ achieve what it sets out to do? Yes, terrifyingly so. Doom is the foundation for action/horror videogames and holds up the standard with the extreme degree of darkness. Black Hole level. You can break the horror of the game with cute puppy videos in between fight sequences and still cringe in horror. Although Doom 3 is the oddball in the series, it released during a golden period of graphics, thus amping up the ambience through dark filters. Dark filters meant more effective jump scares. 

The element of surprise is what defines Doom. Take the contemporary FPS games – Call of Duty for the sake of comparison. CoD is far ahead in terms of realism — the graphics quality, and ‘accuracy’ of the weapons used,but exceeds on the realism front by allowing for stealth. There is a lot of hiding behind objects and moving only in a certain direction to go ahead in the game. Sadly, the adrenaline junkies who play Doom 3 don’t want the cowardly shroud of stealth. Doom 3 envelops you with its feeling of hopelessness because you can’t plan your moves in the game. It makes you feel alone and lost — with maps and labyrinthine rooms designed to confuse even the seasoned gamer.

A retro romanticizer might say that Doom Eternal (which, incidentally, is set on Earth which is overrun by demons) will never reach the likes of the earlier versions – which are more petrifying through their poor and consequently more grisly graphics. I think I will take a vibe check of games like Doom and decide against playing it. It isn’t for everyday (except Halloween). I rate it 0 hours of sleep out of 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp