Precious metal meets petals

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Twists of white gold, interspersed with diamonds and centred with a delicately cut shard of blue sapphire, form an elegant necklace that twinkle under the store lights at Evoluzione, Nungambakkam. Nearly 120 unique pieces made of gold, pink gold and white gold sporting various gemstones find their home at the store, which exhibits jewellery designer Ananya Malhotra’s latest collection.

Her latest collection consist of necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets, and were displayed yesterday at Evoluzione. The Mogra collections are inspired by the jasmine flower that women from Tamil Nadu pin to their hair. The Lotus Samsara collection is a bridal collections inspired by the lotus flower. The Nazar collection has bracelets.

“Each piece is unique. It is quite impossible to recreate any piece. We have had people wanting a few numbers of the same piece but it is difficult to source the exact same quality of stone in the same colour. We source it from places like Sri Lanka. This is especially the case for bridal-wear, as it should be a special design, something that cannot be found anywhere else.

These days, people also want designs apart from those that their grandparents have,” said Ananya. Ranging from `90,000 to `70 lakh, the designs feature gemstones such as emeralds, yellow and blue sapphires, and mother of pearl, among others.

The Mogra and Lotus Samsara collections were conceptualised to explore the deeper meaning of the flowers they are based on. Some pieces from her Mogra collection sport designs akin to jasmine flower petals, which are translated into fashion with the use of diamonds and mother of pearl. The designs for the Lotus Samsara collections also feature pieces resembling the flower petals.