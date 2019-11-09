Home Cities Chennai

Showstoppers and style icons

The first edition of Phoenix  Fashion Icon will see 24 participants competing to win the crown and an opportunity to become the face of the mall

Published: 09th November 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For almost a week now, the social media platforms of Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai, have been buzzing with activity, taking fashionistas on a journey into the world of style, glitz and glam. The shopping destination will play host to the first edition of its homegrown talent hunt — Phoenix Fashion Icon — in an attempt to bring out the best of budding models and vibrant fashion enthusiasts in the fore.“When we announced the auditions for the talent hunt, we were overwhelmed by the responses. Despite it being the first edition, we received around 200-250 entries. That’s more than what we had anticipated,” shares Pooja Patti, centre director, Phoenix MarketCity, Chennai.

The idea, Pooja says, is to provide a platform for young and aspiring fashion enthusiasts to showcase their skills. “Chennai has been witnessing a rising potential in the number of fashionistas. This fashion property was curated keeping in mind how fashion-forward the city is becoming. It is also a conscious attempt to make PMC and Palladium the go-to fashion hub,” she explains. 

The auditions saw the participation of 200-odd models — male and female, between ages 18 to 25. Over the week, the participants were shortlisted based on various criteria and gauged by their willingness to learn, and 24 aspiring models have been selected for the grand finale, giving them a chance to walk the ramp with eminent models from the city.  

The selected contestants have been meticulously groomed by celebrity fashion choreographer Sandeep Dharma and been given dance training sessions by choreographer John Britto. Talking to CE, Sandeep, who has worked with popular names in the fashion and television industry including Mahima Chaudhry, Pooja Chopra and Gaurav Bajaj says, “The quality of participants we’ve got for the talent hunt is commendable.

Both the male and female participants are not just fashionable or skilled but are also intelligent. Being a mentor, the task of grooming everyone was a give-and-take process. The kind of attitude the participants showcased was very good. It was refreshing to see that the participants were being honest and not pretentious. The experience so far has been new and amazing.”

Sandeep will be interknitting outfit elements — from traditional veshtis and lungis to neckties, jackets and blazers — for the grand finale to create a unique character for each participant. “The female models will be sashaying in sari-pants and other smart outfits, the pageant will witness trendy and edgy looks on the ramp,” says the fashion guru.

“Winners of the Phoenix Fashion Icon will be awarded the title and Rs 1 lakh worth gift vouchers. The portfolio for the winning candidates will be done by a leading fashion photographer in Chennai, following the event,” adds Pooja. The winners will also feature in Phoenix’s upcoming campaigns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp