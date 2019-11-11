Home Cities Chennai

Cops recover pistol used in student's murder in Vengadamangalam

Police said it was a country-made pistol brought from Bihar and added they are probing how it reached the accused.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police have recovered the pistol which was used to kill 19-year-old Mukesh at Vengadamangalam last Tuesday. Vijay, a delivery boy with a food delivery service firm, surrendered before a magistrate at Chengalpattu on Wednesday. On Friday, he was remanded to police custody.

Vijay initially claimed that he found the weapon in a garbage bin and threw it into the sea after he shot Mukesh accidentally. During grilling by police, he reportedly admitted he had given the pistol to his friend. A search of the latter’s house yielded the weapon, police said.

Police said it was a country-made pistol brought from Bihar and added they are probing how it reached Vijay. However, police sources claimed it had been taken from the house of a local politician who had kept it for self-defence. “The politician had got it from a history-sheeter after his house was attacked with petrol bombs a few months ago. One of his sons is a friend of Vijay,” the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai murder Vengadamangalam Kancheepuram police
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp