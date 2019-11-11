Cops recover pistol used in student's murder in Vengadamangalam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police have recovered the pistol which was used to kill 19-year-old Mukesh at Vengadamangalam last Tuesday. Vijay, a delivery boy with a food delivery service firm, surrendered before a magistrate at Chengalpattu on Wednesday. On Friday, he was remanded to police custody.

Vijay initially claimed that he found the weapon in a garbage bin and threw it into the sea after he shot Mukesh accidentally. During grilling by police, he reportedly admitted he had given the pistol to his friend. A search of the latter’s house yielded the weapon, police said.

Police said it was a country-made pistol brought from Bihar and added they are probing how it reached Vijay. However, police sources claimed it had been taken from the house of a local politician who had kept it for self-defence. “The politician had got it from a history-sheeter after his house was attacked with petrol bombs a few months ago. One of his sons is a friend of Vijay,” the source said.