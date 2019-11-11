Home Cities Chennai

Police head constable dies on his birthday as car rams bike in Chennai

Though it was head constable VP  Ramesh's birthday on Saturday, he could not take leave due to bandobust duty in connection with Ayodhya verdict.

Published: 11th November 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old head constable who was on his way back home to celebrate his birthday with family died after a speeding car rammed his bike on GST road in the wee hours of Sunday.The deceased VP  Ramesh, a 1997 batch police personnel from Salem, was attached to Selaiyur police station and lived with his wife Sumathi and three daughters at Chromepet.

Though it was his birthday on Saturday, he could not take leave due to bandobust duty in connection with Ayodhya verdict. His daughters had asked him to return home before midnight to cut a cake for birthday, a police officer said.

Police said the head constable went to fill fuel in his bike at Tambaram around 12.30 am and while coming out, a speeding car rammed his bike. Ramesh, who was thrown off the bike, suffered grievous injuries on his head and died on the spot.The car driver Aditya (20) was arrested.Though passersby claimed that he was racing against another car, police denied it.

TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai policeman death Head constable death Chennai accident
